ADELAIDE, June 8 Australia's top central banker
on Friday called on Australians to stop being so gloomy about
the economy and held out the hope that recent strong data would
let them see the glass was in fact "well and truly half full".
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens also
said that cuts in interest rates in past months were not aimed
at reviving a boom in house prices and borrowing, arguing that a
return to thrift was in the national interest.
Stevens hailed figures out this week showing annual growth
rose 4.3 percent in the first quarter, far above expectations.
"It is to be hoped that some of the recent positive data
outcomes will give pause to reflect that, actually, things have
so far turned out not too badly," Stevens told an American
Chamber of Commerce lunch.
Core inflation was a bit above 2 percent, unemployment about
5 percent, the financial system was sound and the country
benefiting from a "truly enormous" boom in mining investment.
All this meant the challenges facing Australia were
"infinitely preferable" to those faced by many other developed
nations, said Stevens.
"For Australians, the glass is well and truly half full," he
said. "Yet the nature of public discussion is unrelentingly
gloomy, and this has intensified over the past six months."
"Numerous foreign visitors to the Reserve Bank have remarked
on the surprising extent of this pessimism," he added. "Each
time I travel abroad I am struck by the difference between the
perceptions held by foreigners about Australia and what I read
in the newspapers at home."
He attributed much of this unnecessary gloom to a come-down
from the decade up to 2007 when a debt-driven surge in house
prices allowed consumers to feel wealthier even while spending
more and saving less.
As households have shifted to paying down debt and house
prices have levelled off, many sectors from retail to banking
and real estate have had to get used to leaner times, he said.
"It is these changes in behaviour by households, in asset
markets and in credit demand, that I think lie behind much of
the disquiet - dissatisfaction even - that so many seem to have
been expressing," said Stevens.
Yet Stevens rejected any thought that recent cuts in
interest rates were aimed at bringing back the boom-times.
"It is not our intention either to engineer a return to a
housing price boom, or to overturn the current prudent habits of
households," he said.
The RBA cut its main cash rate by a quarter point to 3.5
percent this week, bringing the total easing since November to
125 basis points.
Stevens also noted that the central bank had to consider the
interest of those who lived on their savings when setting rates,
noting that popular discussion routinely ignored this sector.
