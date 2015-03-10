HOBART, March 11 Low interest rates will
continue to underpin the Australian economy and the housing
market, a top central banker said on Wednesday, though he also
cautioned that forecasts for gradually rising growth were not
assured.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor
Christopher Kent also said the fall in the local dollar to date
was starting to help the economy, though it remained too high
overall.
"The Bank's central forecast for economic activity is for
growth to gradually pick up over the course of the next couple
of years," Kent told a conference in Hobart.
"However, as we've emphasised regularly, forecasting
difficult, there are many uncertainties and better growth is not
guaranteed."
The central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 2.25
percent last month as an expected pick up in economic growth
failed to materialise. Financial markets are wagering it will
ease again, likely in May, and that rates might even fall below
2 percent.
"Monetary policy has been and will continue to play its
part," said Kent. "The very low level of interest rates is
expected to sustain strong activity in the housing market and
support household wealth."
Also helping was the fall in the Australian dollar over the
past couple of years, which was boosting demand in sectors such
as tourism and education while making local labour costs
relatively cheaper in international terms.
Yet Kent kept up the verbal pressure for a further fall.
"While the depreciation seen to date will be helpful, our
assessment is that our exchange rate remains relatively high
given the state of our overall economy," he said.
