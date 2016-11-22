SYDNEY Nov 22 Australia's central bank is
optimistic that the fortunes of the country's hard-hit mining
states are turning for the better, a fillip for economic growth
and inflation nationally.
In a speech on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said headwinds that were
holding back Western Australia and Queensland were set to abate.
"There are reasonable prospects for stronger growth of
nominal demand in the mining states and, by extension, for the
economy overall," said Kent, who heads the RBA's economics unit.
"That would contribute to a rise in domestic inflationary
pressures and a gradual return of inflation to more normal
levels."
The upbeat comments were the latest sign the central bank is
likely done easing policy for now, following cuts in August and
May that took interest rates to a record low of 1.5 percent.
Kent singled out Western Australia as the country's main
soft spot for jobs, housing and business investment. Indeed, he
suggested the state alone was responsible for the lack of any
gains in full-time employment nationally so far this year.
While the jobless rate has drifted down to 5.6 percent in
2016, the dearth of new full-time jobs was seen as an Achilles
heel for the economy.
"The decline in full-time employment over 2016 appears to
reflect a further decline in demand conditions within the
Western Australia economy," said Kent.
Forward indicators of labour demand suggested the weakness
would linger for some time yet, while non-mining states could
look forward to moderate jobs growth.
That weakness was also a major reason wage growth slowed to
a record low of 1.9 percent in the year to September, crimping
spending power nationally.
The state's housing market had been badly hit, with a glut
of new supply coming on stream just as population growth slowed
sharply.
Even businesses outside of mining had responded by reining
in their investment, masking increased spending in states such
as New South Wales and Victoria, he said.
Yet, Kent saw reasons for hope. He estimated a long pullback
in mining investment was about 80 percent done, removing one
drag on activity.
A rebound in prices for major export commodities, notably
coal and iron ore, had also boosted Australia's terms of trade.
"If our forecasts are right, the terms of trade will shift
from the substantial headwind of recent years to a slight tail
breeze providing some support to the growth of nominal demand,"
Kent said.
At the same time, states with less exposure to mining - New
South Wales, Tasmania and Victoria - had seen an improvement in
their economic conditions, while Victoria had further benefited
from a marked acceleration in population growth.
