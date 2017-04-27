SYDNEY, April 27 Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Philip Lowe said on Thursday that China needs to strike
a balance while tightening capital outflows as it runs counter
to its longer-run goal of liberalisation.
The internationalisation of the Chinese renminbi and
liberalisation of its capital account have significant
implications for the global financial system, Lowe said in
Sydney.
China's central bank spent billions of dollars last year to
slow the yuan's decline against the surging dollar.
The yuan, also know as the renminbi, hit an almost 8-1/2 year
low against the greenback at one point.
Adding to the pressure, expectations of further yuan
weakness and fears of a slowdown in the economy spurred
investors to move their funds offshore, prompting the
authorities to implement a series of measures late in the year
to curb outflows.
"Short-term controls arguably can have a positive effect on
financial stability in China...But there is a balance to be
struck here," Lowe said in a speech about 'RMB
Internationalisation.'
"One consideration is the signal that a tightening of
controls, after several years of liberalisation, could send to
investors about how the government perceives the balance of
risks facing the economy," he added.
"Ultimately, balancing these competing risks is a difficult
task."
Lowe said another challenge facing China as it looks to free
up its currency is dealing with implications for the global
financial system because of its sheer size as the world's
second-biggest economy.
While market forces play a decisive role, the yuan is a
managed floating exchange rate, according to the People's Bank
of China.
The exchange rate has been a bugbear for U.S. President
Donald Trump, who declared China the "grand champions" of
currency manipulation.
Lowe said the world hardly paid any attention when Australia
opened its capital account in the 1980s but that is not the case
for China.
"The rest of the world is watching and it has a strong
interest in the outcome."
Lowe added that Chinese investment has the potential to
affect asset prices significantly, with housing prices in some
Australian cities rising thanks in part to buyers from China.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)