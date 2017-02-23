(Repeats to attach to alerts)
SYDNEY Feb 24 Australia's central bank is
paying "close attention" to the trends in household borrowing,
indicating yet again that more cuts in interest rates were off
the table, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept interest rates
at a record low 1.50 percent after last easing in August, and
Lowe hopes the current setting will be low enough to deliver
balanced economic growth, although a further slowdown in the
labour market could warrant a move.
"There is a balance to be struck. Too much borrowing today
can create problems for tomorrow, because debt does have to be
repaid," said Lowe before a parliamentary economics committee.
