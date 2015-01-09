SYDNEY Jan 9 Australians took a break from
shopping in November after a couple of busy months, though sales
of household goods stayed brisk and plunging petrol prices will
be adding to spending power.
Friday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in November to A$23.76
billion ($19.3 billion). Some slowdown was expected following
gains of 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent in the previous two months.
Eating in and eating out remained popular, but sales of
clothing, drugs and recreational goods took a dip.
Sales of household goods rose again to be up almost 7
percent over the three months to November amid a rush to furnish
new homes or renovate existing ones.
Data out this week showed approvals to build new homes
soared to record highs in November, promising an extended boom
in construction and spending.
It is timely, then, that consumers are getting a boost to
spending power from the collapse in oil prices.
"Over the last six weeks, petrol prices have fallen by 21
cents a litre - the biggest fall for an equivalent period in six
years," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.
Analysts estimate that back in September the average
Australian motorist spent around A$240 a month on petrol - now
the bill comes to only A$160.
That saving is the equivalent of more than a quarter point
cut in mortgage rates, meaning the fall in oil is loosening
financial conditions with no need for action from the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA).
Markets are still wagering that interest rates will have to
be cut again to support growth, but the odds have been slowly
lengthening as oil reached new lows.
"The Reserve Bank would no doubt be delighted at the extra
stimulus for the economy - stimulus that is arguably
non-inflationary," said James about the drop in petrol costs.
Indeed, consumer price figures for the fourth quarter due
later this month are expected to show the fall in petrol shaved
at least 0.2 percentage point off inflation, setting the scene
for a very benign reading.
Early predictions are that headline inflation could slow to
2.0 percent or less, and thus at the very bottom of the RBA's
long term target band of 2 to 3 percent.
