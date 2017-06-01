* Q1 business investment up 0.3 pct to A$28 bln
* Data shows mining drag coming to an end
* April retail sales +1.0 m/m vs 0.3 pct consensus
* Retail sales running at avg 0.2 pct in 2017
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, June 1 Australian business investment
rose modestly in January-March after four straight declining
quarters while April's retail sales rebounded vigorously from a
tepid start to the year.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) out
on Thursday showed capital investment rose 0.3 percent in the
first quarter to nearly A$28 billion ($20.7 billion) compared
with expectations of a rise of 0.8 percent.
Spending by miners rose 0.5 percent in the quarter, the
first increase since June 2014.
"We now know that the mining capex downturn is very close to
done," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC Capital.
"Non-mining plans are slightly positive so that's heading in
the right direction. We are still waiting for stronger signs
that the services sector is picking up the slack from mining."
Importantly, spending on equipment, plant and machinery
surprisingly edged lower in the first quarter, anchoring
expectations that the economy all but stalled in the period.
The ABS said on Thursday that real retail sales rebounded
1.0 percent in April, topping expectations of a gain of 0.3
percent and reversing a revised 0.2 percent fall in March.
The bounce-back will provide some comfort to the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) which has worried about the effect
excessive borrowing in the red-hot property sector could have
on spending elsewhere in the economy.
It also coincides with a downturn in home prices in
Australia's capital cities. Prices fell 1.1 percent in May as
regulatory pressure on banks to curb riskier lending appeared to
rein in demand.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe has warned that high levels of
household borrowing could curtail spending should consumers
decide they have to put more aside to pay off debt.
Indeed, retail sales have been subdued over the past year or
so, gaining 0.2 percent on average this year, reflecting wage
growth stuck at a record low 1.9 percent and surging household
debt.
The retail sector accounts for about 17 percent of
Australia's A$1.7 trillion annual economic output, and is the
second-biggest employer after healthcare.
Thursday's data showed a 3.6 percent rise in liquor sales, a
1.1 percent gain in eating out, and a 1.2 percent rise in food
retailing. Sales at department stores climbed 2.5 percent.
"We suspect these rises were partly from stronger
Easter-related trading. We don't look for a repeat in May
though," said Citi economist Josh Williamson.
Economists believe April retail sales may have been
distorted by the aftermath of a devastating cyclone that hit
Queensland state at the end of March.
Retail sales were up 2.4 percent in Queensland after five
consecutive months of falls as households replaced cyclone- and
flood-damaged possessions.
Retail sales in New South Wales, Australia's most populous
state and home to its most expensive housing, rose 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)