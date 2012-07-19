SYDNEY, July 19 The Australian government on
Thursday said it will provide extra funds for the national
statistician to start surveying online retail sales as part of
its monthly sales report, filling a growing gap in the coverage
of spending in the economy.
The Labor government will provide A$2.1 million over four
years for the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) to track
online spending, from domestic and offshore retailers.
"This funding will allow the ABS to track trends in online
sales growth and provide better data to the Government and
industry," said Assistant Treasurer David Bradbury.
"The retail sector is a major employer and contributor to
the Australian economy. While it faces a number of significant
challenges, online retailing presents enormous opportunities for
traditional bricks and mortar retailers to expand and innovate."
Domestic online shopping figures will be reported on a
monthly basis and collected as part of the existing ABS monthly
retail trade survey. It is expected that figures for online
purchases of imported goods will be reported annually, based on
data provided by the Australian Customs and Border Protection
Service, and Australia Post.
The current monthly survey of retail sales misses the online
sector, which has been growing much faster than bricks and
mortar retailing. National Australia Bank estimates online sales
are worth over A$11 billion a year, equal to around 5 percent of
total retail spending.
An information paper will be published in early 2013 to
provide a snapshot of some preliminary survey results on online
retail spending, while the first full data set is expected to be
published in November 2013.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)