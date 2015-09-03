* Retail sales fall 0.1 pct in July vs forecast for 0.4 pct
rise
* Trade deficit narrows as exports rebound
* A$ slides towards 70 cents on disappointing retail sales
data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australia's retail sales fell for
the first time in over a year last month, a disappointing start
to the third quarter that sent an already-wobbly Australian
dollar down a quarter of a U.S. cent.
Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed retail sales eased 0.1 percent in July from June when
they surprised with a strong 0.6 percent jump.
The decline confounded the median forecast for a 0.4 percent
rise and followed nearly 13 months of growth. Apart from a flat
result in December and April, sales had been up every other
month since June 2014.
Record-low interest rates and a booming housing market in
Sydney and Melbourne have helped underpin household spending and
offset anaemic wage growth. That in turn provided a key support
for an economy that is weathering a downturn in the mining
sector.
So a tentative sign that consumers may be starting to
fatigue has raised worries for growth, particularly as gross
domestic product (GDP) has cooled to its slowest in around two
years in the June quarter.
"It puts us to a pretty soft start to the third quarter and
compounds yesterday's GDP print, which although only slightly
weaker than expected has been received pretty negatively by
markets," said Tom Kennedy, economist at JPMorgan.
Investors reacted to the data by driving the Australian
dollar back to 70 U.S. cents, from around $0.7030, and
towards a 6-1/2 year trough of $0.6982 set on Wednesday.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:>, which are already fully priced
for a quarter-point cut in interest rates early next year,
barely reacted.
The retail sales data overshadowed trade figures, which
showed the trade deficit improved to A$2.46 billion in July,
from a revised A$3.05 billion. This was due to a rebound in
export values, while imports stayed relatively flat.
"The July trade figure represents a positive start to the
September quarter. We expect net exports to swing back to being
a positive for growth in Q3," Andrew Hanlan, economist at
Westpac Bank wrote in a note to clients.
Analysts said the latest set of data probably won't move the
Reserve bank of Australia (RBA) into cutting rates any time
soon. Since the last cut in May, the RBA appeared content to sit
back and watch how the economy unfolds.
On Tuesday, it left the cash rate steady at a record low 2.0
percent as widely expected. It still has what many economists
describes as a soft easing bias.