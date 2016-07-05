* Retail sales rise sluggish 0.2 pct in May, prices soft
* Trade deficit widens to A$2.2 bln, but export volumes firm
* RBA seen holding rates for now, pressure on for August
easing
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 5 Australia's retailers suffered
another month of miserly growth in May as falling prices across
a range of goods hurt revenues, a reminder of the
disinflationary pressures arguing for a further cut in interest
rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its July policy
meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates at
all-time lows of 1.75 percent following an easing in May.
Political uncertainty at home and abroad would seem to argue
for keeping its powder dry. Vote counting continues following
weekend elections, leaving Australia without a government, while
scars from Britain's decision to leave the European Union are
still fresh.
Yet a Reuters poll of 37 economists found the majority
looked for the central bank to cut in August, in large part
because inflation remains uncomfortably low.
The impact of poor pricing power was clear in the retail
sector as data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed
sales up a slim 0.2 percent in May, not much better than April.
That was disappointing given the retail industry has sales
of A$290 billion a year and is the second biggest employer with
1.25 million workers.
Fierce competition from new entrants from offshore has
depressed prices for everything from food to clothes. That eats
into dollar revenues even as more goods are sold.
"I anticipate we'll be dropping prices over the course of
the next 5 years," John Durkan, managing director of the giant
Coles supermarket chain said recently. "I don't see
prices increasing during that period."
It is this disinflationary sea change that led the RBA to
cut rates in May, and argues for more easing ahead.
Weak prices have also been a feature of Australia commodity
exports in the last couple of years, with ample supplies hurting
iron ore and coal in particular.
Yet the hundreds of billions of dollars spent on expanding
mines means the country is shipping more of the stuff than ever,
providing a crucial boost to real economic growth. Exports alone
accounted for almost half the 3.1 percent growth enjoyed in the
year to March.
Trade data for May out on Tuesday showed exports rose 1
percent in May with shipments of iron ore and coking coal both
stronger in the month. Exports to China were up almost 10
percent on May last year despite worries about sluggish growth.
However, imports rose even more in May, mainly due to higher
oil costs, which widened Australia's monthly trade deficit to
A$2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)