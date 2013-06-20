SYDNEY, June 20 A measure of spending in the
Australian economy enjoyed its biggest monthly gain in over five
years in May, a hopeful sign that consumer demand was holding up
despite subdued sentiment.
The indicator of business sales (BSI) from Commonwealth Bank
of Australia climbed 5.2 percent seasonally adjusted in May, a
big turnaround from a 0.1 percent dip in April. That left the
indicator up 10.3 percent on May last year, picking up sharply
from a 5.9 percent pace in April.
The data suggest the official retail sales report for May
might show improvement after a subdued reading in April.
The Commonwealth BSI is obtained by tracking the value of
credit and debit card transactions processed through the bank's
merchant facilities.
It covers spending broadly across the economy rather than
just retail sales, including spending on automobiles, personal
services and airlines.
