SYDNEY, July 20 A measure of spending in the
Australian economy grew strongly in June, suggesting cash from
cuts in interest rates and government handouts was being put to
use in a boost for growth.
The indicator of business sales (BSI) from Commonwealth Bank
of Australia rose 2.5 percent seasonally adjusted in June, after
an upwardly revised 2.1 percent increase the month before. That
left it 10.1 percent up on June last year, the fastest annual
growth in over four years.
The data suggest the official retail sales report for June
could also surprise on the upside, after an unexpectedly firm
reading in May.
That might owe much to rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) in May and June, along with handouts from the
government to offset a carbon tax.
"It appears the stimulus provided by the RBA's back-to-back
rate cuts, and the Federal Government's household assistance
package, has provided a sizeable boost to economy-wide
spending," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.
"The improvement in household budgets has enticed consumers
to spend more freely, and businesses across an array of sectors
have benefited."
The Commonwealth BSI is obtained by tracking the value of
credit and debit card transactions processed through the bank's
merchant facilities.
It covers spending broadly across the economy rather than
just retail sales, including spending on automobiles, personal
services and airlines.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)