SYDNEY Nov 2 Australian households have been saving even more than previously thought, according to revisions Friday to official data that are bad news for retailers but suggest families have a bigger buffer than assumed against an economic slowdown.

New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) also added A$88 billion ($91 billion) to the level of gross domestic product (GDP) for the year that ended June 30 and showed labour productivity to be higher than earlier believed.

The ABS now estimates the ratio of household savings to disposable income was 10.8 percent in 2011/12, up sharply from the previously reported 9.3 percent and the highest reading since 1986.

Similarly, the savings ratio for 2010/11 is now put at 10.7 percent, instead of 9.6 percent. The extra saving could be one explanation of why retailers have struggled so much in the last couple of years.

The ABS always cautions that estimates of household savings are liable to large revisions and should be treated with care. Still, on face value, the higher savings ratio could also add to the case for a cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at its November policy meeting on Tuesday.

Other revisions lifted economic growth in 2010/11 to 2.4 percent, from the originally reported 1.9 percent, though 2011/12 remained unchanged at 3.4 percent.

The level of real gross domestic product, or the value of all goods and services produced, was revised to A$1.45 trillion for 2011/12, up from A$1.36 trillion.

There were also upward revisions to labour productivity, a hot topic in Australia after a run of poor years. A key measure known as gross value added per hour worked in the market sector grew a healthy 2.9 percent in 2011/12, compared with the initially reported 2.7 percent.

The result for 2010/11 is now put at an increase of 0.2 percent, far better than the original report of a 0.4 percent decline.

The ABS also included a note estimating the value of Australia's black economy, or what it terms "underground production" that is concealed from tax authorities, at A$20.7 billion in 2010/11.

The construction industry was estimated to account for the largest share of black money, at A$10.5 billion. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)