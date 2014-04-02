Sri Lankan shares hit more than 6-mth closing high
COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than six-month closing high on Thursday as retail investors too joined a market rally led by heavy foreign buying over the last 20 sessions.
SYDNEY, April 3 A private survey of Australia's service sector showed a sharp pullback in March after an outsized gain the previous month, with firms citing concerns about potential spending cuts in the government's May budget.
The Australian Industry Group's performance of services index (PSI) fell 6.2 points to 48.9 in March, so undoing all of February's jump. Measures of sales, employment and inventories all dropped back below 50, though new orders held up better at 51.8.
"Concerns over the domestic economy and uncertainties surrounding potential spending cuts in the Federal and state budgets have reportedly dampened demand for services," said AIG.
The Liberal National government has been warning that a tough budget will be needed to reign in spending and make up for a shortfall in revenue.
Official measures of services activity have been consistently stronger than the PSI, which has been in recession territory for much of the past five years even as the economy managed annual average growth of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
(Adds table, background) BRASILIA, April 20 Brazil's inflation rate fell more than expected in mid-April and undershot the government's target for the first time since 2010, government data showed on Thursday. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 4.41 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, slowing from an increase of 4.73 percent in the year through mid-March, statistics agency IBGE said. Prices had been expected to rise 4.49 percent, according to