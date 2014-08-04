BRIEF-Engaged Capital reports 16.9 pct stake in Rent-A-Center
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
SYDNEY Aug 5 A measure of Australia's services sector improved in July as a pick up in sales and new orders hinted at better times ahead, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The private Australian Industry Group's performance of services index (PSI) rose 1.7 points to 49.3 in July, just below the 50 mark that is supposed to divide growth from contraction.
Sales and new orders both expanded in the month, though firms remained reluctant to take on new workers.
Growth was concentrated in the health and community services, finance and insurance and accommodation, cafes and restaurants sectors. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
WASHINGTON, April 20 European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he hoped a deal between international lenders and Greece that would allow new loan disbursements would materialise by the end of May.