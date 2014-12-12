SYDNEY Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey has finally announced a new head for the country's statistics agency, ending almost a year of vacuum in which it became embroiled in an insider trading case and an embarrassing blunder over key jobs data.

Hockey has appointed David Kalisch to be the chief of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) starting from Monday. The former head, Brian Pink, retired in January and the agency has been run by two different caretakers since then.

Kalisch is currently head of the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a post held since December, 2010. Kalisch is an economist with over 30 years' experience largely in the government and across a range of social policy issues.

The ABS's credibility has been tested in recent months after it introduced a new survey method for labour data that badly distorted the seasonal adjustment pattern of the series, leading to wild swings in reported employment.

The agency called in outside help to conduct an inquiry and has agreed to adopt wide-ranging changes to the way it operates.

"A statement will be released in early 2015 outlining the Government’s expectations about the role and responsibilities of the ABS, its relationship with the Government, issues of transparency and accountability and operational matters," Hockey said.

An ABS staffer and a National Australia Bank employee face sentencing in February for an insider trading scheme in which the ABS official leaked confidential economic data to his NAB accomplice who then traded ahead of the official release, making more than A$7 million - said to be Australia's biggest insider trading scam.

The ABS has, in part, blamed government cutbacks for its troubles. Its former head, Pink, said before he retired that the agency needed an extra A$300 million to "keep the lights on" and to modernise its 30-year old computer systems.

Hockey has floated the idea of charging for ABS data, a funding method that was ended by former Treasurer Peter Costello back in 2005.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)