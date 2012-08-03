SYDNEY Aug 3 Australians travelled abroad in
record numbers in June as a strong currency allowed them to flee
the southern winter, though tourist arrivals also hit all-time
highs thanks to droves of Chinese visitors.
The number of permanent migrants entering Australia
continued to swell in June, helping fill skill shortages in the
booming mining sector while supporting demand for services and
housing.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed
691,300 Australians left on short-term visits in June,
seasonally adjusted, up 8.4 percent on the same month last year.
For the 12 months to June, there were a record 8 million
trips abroad with New Zealand the most favoured spot followed by
Indonesia, the United States and Thailand.
Short-term visitor arrivals climbed to 515,100 in June, an
increase of more than 8 percent on the same month of 2011. For
the year to June, visitor arrivals reached 6 million, again an
all-time high.
Arrivals from mainland China totalled 55,200 in June, an
increase of over 22 percent for the year. For the whole 12
months to June, there were 595,600 visitors from China.
That almost passed arrivals from Britain at 596,300, though
it remains well behind the 1.2 million visits by New Zealanders.
There were 13,460 permanent migrants into Australia in June,
bringing the total for the year to 158,940, the highest in 37
months. Net permanent and long-term arrivals reached 283,330 for
the year to June, the most in 29 months.
