SYDNEY Aug 2 Australia boasted the largest ever
rise in visitor arrivals in June as fans of the British and
Irish Lions invaded the country to watch a one-in-12 year rugby
test series.
In a boost to the economy that might make up for Australia
losing the series, arrivals from the UK surged 68 percent in
June to a record 81,400.
That helped lift overall June visitor arrivals by a thumping
7.6 percent on seasonally adjusted basis to 564,100, according
to data from Australian Bureau of Statistics released on Friday.
That was also the highest on record and up 10 percent from
June last year.
The data confirm estimates from Tourism Australia that the
Lions brought around 30,000 British tourists along in their
wake, generating up to A$150 million ($138 million) for the
national economy.
Visitors from China fell slightly in June from May, but at
63,400 were still up 18 percent on the same month last year.
China has been an increasingly important source of tourists for
Australia, more than making up for a long decline in visitors
from Japan.
A lower local currency seemed to have a negligible impact on
Australians' love affair with travelling. Short-term trips
abroad totalled 734,000 during June, up over 5 percent on the
same month last year and yet another record.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)