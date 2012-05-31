CANBERRA May 31 Australia's record mining boom
investment is set to ease from mid-2013, but demand from China
and other Asian nations for the country's resources would
continue to fuel investment for some considerable time,
Australia's Treasury said on Thursday.
Australia is in the middle of its biggest mining boom since
the gold rush of the 1860s, with about A$500 billion ($486
billion) of investment in the pipeline, Treasury's head of
macroeconomics David Gruen said.
But Gruen said investment in resource projects would taper
off after the 2012-13 financial year, which ends in July 2013.
"It can't go on growing at that rate, and it can't stay at
those sort of levels," Gruen told a parliamentary hearing on
Thursday.
"There is no question that if you look out the next few
years, our expectation is we're not going to see continued
growth at anything like this rate beyond 2013.
"In fact it seems very likely that the level of investment
in the mining sector might come down somewhat. But after all, it
is in the clouds at the moment."
However, Gruen said the mining boom would continue at a
lower pace for some considerable time, due to ongoing demand
from China and other Asian nations.
China is Australia's number one trading partner and the
biggest customer for Australian exports. Bilateral trade is
worth around A$105 billion a year with exports to China worth
A$65 billion in 2010-11.
Treasury Secretary Martin Parkinson said that while mining
industry costs had risen and commodity prices may have peaked,
China's long-term growth would underpin Australia's industry.
"In a sense, the golden bit is over. But the golden bit was
never going to last forever," he said, adding China's economy
would go through periods of volatility, but its growth trend
would continue to rise.
"If you jump forward 20 years and look back, you are going
to see huge cycles in China's growth. But it is going to be
around a rising trend. Why? Because that rising trend is being
driven by urbanisation and industrialisation," Parkinson said.
"It does not mean it is going to be smooth. There are going
to be periods where commodity prices may drop more. We expect
them to trend down, but they may drop more and then gradually
come up and then drop again.
"So there will be volatility. But that's all going to be
volatility around a strengthening standard of living in China."
($1 = 1.0279 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Grubel)