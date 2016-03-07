SYDNEY, March 7 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet slipped in February, a sign that
firms were unsettled by turbulence in financial markets and a
gloomy global outlook.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell 1.2 percent to
154,748 per week on average in February, from January when they
increased by 0.9 percent.
Ads were still 8.2 percent higher on February last year.
Internet ads dropped by 1.3 percent in February, while
newspaper ads rose 6.9 percent. Newspaper ads have been in
decline for years and account for only a fraction of the total.
"The fall in job ads in February may reflect some caution on
behalf of businesses amid heightened financial markets
volatility and negative news flow on the global economy," said
Warren Hogan, ANZ's chief economist.
"It could also partly reflect the tricky nature of seasonal
adjustment at this time of year," he added. In original terms,
ads climbed 30 percent in February, from January which is
seasonally a quiet month.
Official measures of employment have surprised with their
strength for much of last year and pushed the jobless rate down
to 5.8 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has responded by cutting
its forecast for unemployment and cited the resilience of the
labour market as an argument against the need for further cuts
in interest rates.
The February jobs report is due on March 17.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)