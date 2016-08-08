SYDNEY Aug 8 Australian job advertisements dipped in July to end two months of gains, pointing to more moderate growth in employment ahead, a survey showed on Monday.

A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell 0.8 percent in July, from June when they rose 0.4 percent.

That left the annual pace of job ads growth at 6.9 percent. The number of internet job ads fell 0.7 percent, while the more volatile newspaper component fell 12.6 percent.

"The labour market has lost some momentum so far in 2016, with slower average growth in both employment and job ads seeing the unemployment rate stabilise around 5.75 percent after declining in the second half of last year from a peak of 6.3 percent," said Felicity Emmett, head of Australian Economics at ANZ.

Emmett noted ads fell sharply in early July, which might have reflected the impact of increased uncertainty following the close federal election on July 2 and shock decision by the UK to leave the European Union on June 24.

"This impact appears to have been short-lived, with job ads picking up over the course of July," she added.

"With surveyed business conditions remaining upbeat and the RBA cutting rates in August, we look for a gradual improvement in hiring intentions over the remainder of the year."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate a quarter-point to a record low of 1.5 percent last week. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)