Dutch autorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
SYDNEY May 8 Australian job advertisements jumped 1.4 percent to stand at levels that would normally signal solid demand for labour, even as official figures on employment continued to be soft.
A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements gained 1.4 percent in April, following a 0.8 percent rise in March.
Ads were 10.1 percent higher than in April last year. ANZ no longer provides a breakdown between internet job ads and those in newspapers, as the latter are now a tiny share of total ads. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
PARIS, June 20 French journalist Stephane Villeneuve has died in Iraq after succumbing to wounds suffered in an explosion in Mosul earlier this week, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.