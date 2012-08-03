SYDNEY, Aug 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia were up 7 percent in July, compared to the same month last year, led by big gains in the sports utility sector, industry data showed on Friday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in July were 86,641, compared to 80,991 in July last year. Sales were down 29.9 percent on June but that is typically a very strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of the financial year. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales rose 0.8 percent in July, from June. Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their blistering run with a rise of 23 percent, compared to a year earlier, while the light truck market enjoyed a jump of nearly 26 percent. For the seven months to July, sales were running at 634,495, up 9.9 percent on the same period last year. The solid vehicle numbers follow official data showing surprising strength in retail sales for both May and June, suggesting household consumption is holding firm overall. For July alone, Toyota retained first place in the sales ladder with 20.5 percent of the market. The Holden unit of General Motors held second spot with 10.3 percent, while Mazda moved up a notch to 9.2 percent. Hyundai followed with 8.8 percent, ahead of Ford at 8.0 percent and Nissan with 7.1 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Jul Jun m/m pct Jul/11 y/y pct Sales 86,641 112,566 -29.9 80,991 +7.0 Sales by Type: Jul '12/Jul '11 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -2,347 -5.1 Sports Utility +4,462 +23.0 Light Truck +3,450 +25.6 Heavy Commercial +85 +3.5