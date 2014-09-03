SYDNEY, Sept 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia fell in August from July but were still on track to top 1.1 million for the year as a whole, industry data showed on Wednesday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 88,157 in August, down from 89,867 in July. In seasonally adjusted terms, that equated to a fall of 0.5 percent. Sales were down 5.5 percent on August last year, though partly due to August this year having one less selling day. In the year to date, sales were running 2.5 percent behind the same period in 2013, but pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.106 million vehicles. Demand for sports utility vehicles finally cooled after a stellar run with sales edging up just 0.1 percent in August on a year earlier. Sales of passenger vehicles remained weak, recording a drop of 11.2 percent. Sales of light commercial vehicles inched up 0.5 percent, while heavy vehicles enjoyed a better month with a gain of 5.0 percent. For August alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 17.7 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co tied for second spot with 9.8 percent. Mazda Motor Corp eased back to 8.5 percent, while Ford Motor Co took 7.8 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Aug Jul m/m pct Aug/13 y/y pct Sales 88,157 89,867 -1.9 93,336 -5.5 Sales by Type: Aug '14/Aug '13 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -5,402 -11.2 Sports Utility +28 +0.1 Light Commercial +71 +0.5 Heavy Commercial +124 +5.0 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)