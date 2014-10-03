SYDNEY, Oct 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
rose in September from August, and were on track to top 1.1
million for the year as a whole, industry data showed on Friday.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales of 94,978 in September, up from
88,157 in August. In seasonally adjusted terms, that equated to
an increase of 0.9 percent.
Sales were up 2.5 percent on-year, though partly due to
September this year having one more selling day. In the year to
date, sales were running 2.0 percent behind the same period in
2013, but pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.121 million
vehicles.
Demand for sports utility vehicles was still strong with
sales up 14.6 in September on a year earlier, but sales of
passenger vehicles fell 4.1 percent.
Sales of light commercial vehicles climbed 2.9 percent,
while heavy vehicles eased 1.1 percent.
For September alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained
first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 18.8
percent.
Mazda Motor Corp took second point with 10.0
percent, while Hyundai Motor Co was third with 9.3
percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co
claimed fourth spot with 9.0 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Sep Aug m/m pct Sep/13 y/y pct
Sales 94,978 88,157 +7.7 92,662 +2.5
Sales by Type: Sep '14/Sep '13 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -1,955 -4.1
Sports Utility +3,828 +14.6
Light Commercial +475 +2.9
Heavy Commercial -32 -1.1
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)