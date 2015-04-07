SYDNEY, April 7 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia surged to the strongest March result on record as
demand for sports utilities remained red-hot, evidence that low
fuel prices and falling interest rates were supporting consumer
spending.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales of 105,054 in March, up a healthy 8
percent on the same month last year. Sales were 14.9 percent
ahead of February, which had also been a record for that month.
Sports utility vehicles had another rousing month with sales
up 15.3 percent on March last year, while sales of passenger
vehicles rose 2.4 percent.
There was also a marked revival in demand for commercial
vehicles in a promising sign for business investment. Sales of
light commercial vehicles jumped 10.1 percent, while heavy
vehicles rose 10 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder in March with a share of 18.2 percent. Mazda Motor Corp
held second spot with 9.7 percent, followed by Hyundai
Motor Co at 8.3 percent.
The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.2
percent, while Nissan took an unusually high share at
6.8 percent. Ford trailed badly with just 5.7 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Mar Feb m/m pct Mar/14 y/y pct
Sales 105,054 90,424 +14.9 97,267 +8.0
Sales by Type: Mar '15/Mar '14 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +1,109 +2.4
Sports Utility +4,722 +15.3
Light Commercial +1,689 +10.1
Heavy Commercial +267 +10.0
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)