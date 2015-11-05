SYDNEY, Nov 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 3.4 percent in October compared with the same period a year ago, a second month of strong gains led by demand for sports utilities. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Thursday showed total sales were 94,321 in October, compared with 91,235 for the same month last year. Both months had the same number of selling days. Sales were down 7.0 percent from September. Sports utility vehicles (SUV) extended their blistering run with sales up 20.5 percent on last year, with the small SUV segment up 37 percent. Sales of passenger vehicles dipped 5.3 percent, while demand for light commercial vehicles eased 1.9 percent. Sales of heavy vehicles fell by 8.3 percent. Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with an increased market share of 18.0 percent in October. Hyundai Motor Co stole second spot with 9.5 percent, passing Mazda Motor Corp at 9.0 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co had 8.6 percent, while Ford trailed with 6.5 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Oct Sep m/m pct Oct/14 y/y pct Sales 94,321 101,392 -7.0 91,235 +3.4 Sales by Type: Oct '15/Oct '14 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -2,265 -5.3 Sports Utility +5,905 +20.5 Light Commercial -310 -1.9 Heavy Commercial -244 -8.3 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)