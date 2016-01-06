SYDNEY, Jan 6 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose solidly in December to make 2015 a record-breaking year for the sector, a sign consumers are confident enough to splash out on big-ticket items. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Wednesday showed total sales were 99,616 in December, up 2.9 percent on the same month of 2014. Both months had the same number of selling days. That brought vehicle sales for 2015 to 1.16 million units, 1.7 percent higher than the previous record hit in 2013. Australians spend around A$20 billion on vehicles annually, equal to almost 9 percent of total household consumption. Australians continued their love affair with sports utility vehicles (SUV) where sales in December were 15.5 percent higher than the same month of 2014. SUVs now account for over 35 percent of the market. Those gains have come partly at the expense of passenger vehicles which dipped 1.9 percent in December. Sales of light commercial vehicles fell 7.1 percent but that followed a very strong November. Sales of heavy vehicles rose by 7.6 percent. The strength of commercial vehicle sales could be a harbinger of firmer business investment in the last few months. Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder in December with an increased market share of 21.3 percent. For all of 2015 its share slipped half a percentage point to 17.8 percent . Mazda Motor Corp held second spot in December with 9.7 percent, followed by the local Holden unit of General Motors Co at 9.2 percent. Mitsubishi jumped to fourth place with 7.5 percent, pipping Hyundai Motor Co at 7.2 percent. Ford trailed with 6.3 percent and the brand also suffered the biggest fall in market share for the year as a whole. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Dec Nov m/m pct Dec/14 y/y pct Sales 99,616 98,639 +1.0 96,809 +2.9 Sales by Type: Dec '15/Dec '14 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -867 -1.9 Sports Utility +4,761 +15.5 Light Commercial -1,304 -7.1 Heavy Commercial +217 +7.6 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)