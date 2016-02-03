SYDNEY Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales
started the new year on a strong note as buyers' obsession with
sports utilities showed no sign of abating, setting 2016 on
track for another record.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report on Wednesday showed total sales were 84,373 in
January, up 2.7 percent on-year. January this year also had one
less selling day.
The upbeat start followed a stellar 2015 when a record 1.16
million vehicles were sold.
Australians spend around A$20 billion on vehicles annually,
equal to almost 9 percent of total household consumption.
Demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) heated up even
further, with sales 19.5 percent higher than in January last
year. Those gains have come partly at the expense of passenger
vehicles which fell 11.5 percent in January.
Sales of light commercial vehicles jumped 11.9 percent,
extending a strong run that could be a harbinger of firmer
business investment. Sales of heavy vehicles fell 5.4 percent,
to partly reverse a jump in December.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder in January but with a reduced market share of 14.8
percent. Mazda Motor Corp enjoyed a bumper month as its
share surged to an historically high 11.9 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co stole third place with 8.3
percent of the market, while the local Holden unit of General
Motors Co took 8.1 percent.
Nissan took 6.6 percent and Ford 6.5 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Jan Dec m/m pct Jan/15 y/y pct
Sales 84,373 99,616 -15.3 82,116 +2.7
Sales by Type: Jan '16/Jan '15 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -4,585 -11.5
Sports Utility +5,394 +19.5
Light Commercial +1,539 +11.9
Heavy Commercial -91 -5.4
