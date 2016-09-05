SYDNEY, Sept 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rebounded in August with strong demand in the commercial sector auguring well for business investment. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report on Monday showed 94,909 new vehicles were sold in August, up 4.6 percent on the same month last year. August this year had one more selling day and sales per day were up by 26.5 vehicles. Sales were 3.9 percent higher than in July, though these figures are not seasonally adjusted. The running total for 2016 rose to 784,380, 3.0 percent ahead of the same period last year. Total sales for all of 2015 were a record 1.16 million units. Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) accelerated in August after a slower July, to be up 10.6 percent on last year. Passenger vehicles have been losing out to SUVs and slipped 4.2 percent. Light commercial vehicles had yet another upbeat month with sales surging 16.2 percent compared to last year, which should add to business investment spending. Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with an improved market share of 19.7 percent in August. Mazda Motor Corp took second spot with 9.8 percent, while the Holden unit of General Motors gained share to take second spot at 8.1 percent. Ford followed with 7.2 percent and Hyundai Motor Co fell back to take 6.9 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Aug Jul m/m pct Aug/15 y/y pct Sales 94,909 91,331 +3.9 90,705 +4.6 Sales by Type: Aug '16/Aug '15 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -1,728 -4.2 Sports Utility +3,469 +10.6 Light Commercial +2,330 +16.2 Heavy Commercial +106 +3.9 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)