SYDNEY, July 3 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia rebounded strongly in June as demand for sports
utilities remained red hot, a potential sign that consumer
demand improved after a soft patch in May.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales of 118,309 - up 25.2 percent on May.
June is typically a strong month as dealers cut prices for
the end of the Australian financial year, but even after
adjusting for those seasonal factors sales were still up a
healthy 7.3 percent.
The June total was down 0.4 percent on the same month last
year, an improvement from May's decline of 2.3 percent.
In the year to date, sales were running 2.4 percent behind
the same period in 2013, but pointed to a solid annual pace of
1.125 million vehicles.
Demand for sports utility vehicles remained strong with
sales up 7.1 percent in June from the same month a year ago.
That was a marked contrast to sales of passenger vehicles which
fell 6.6 percent.
Sales of light commercial vehicles picked up by 4.2 percent,
while those of heavy vehicles dipped 3.2 percent.
For June alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first
place on the sales ladder with a slightly reduced market share
of 17.6 percent.
The local Holden unit of General Motors Co followed
with 10.4 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co again held
third place with 8.5 percent.
Mazda Motor Corp took 7.9 percent and Ford Motor Co
7.4 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Jun May m/m pct May/13 y/y pct
Sales 118,309 94,562 +25.1 118,758 -0.4
Sales by Type: Jun '14/Jun '13 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -3,792 -6.6
Sports Utility +2,448 +7.1
Light Commercial +996 +4.2
Heavy Commercial -101 -3.2
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)