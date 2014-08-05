SYDNEY, Aug 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
dipped in July after a strong rebound the previous month ran out
of steam, though demand for sports utilities showed no sign of
cooling.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report showed sales of 89,867 in July, down 0.4 percent
on the same month last year.
Sales were down 24 percent on June which is typically a very
strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of the
Australian financial year.
In the year to date, sales were running 2.1 percent behind
the same period in 2013, but pointed to a solid annual pace of
1.111 million vehicles.
Demand for sports utility vehicles stayed robust with sales
up 12.7 percent compared to July last year. That was a marked
contrast to sales of passenger vehicles which fell 6.2 percent.
Sales of light commercial vehicles dropped 5.1 percent,
while those of heavy vehicles rose 1.4 percent.
For July alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first
place on the sales ladder with an increased market share of 18.3
percent.
The local Holden unit of General Motors Co followed
with 10.0 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co again held
third place with 9.3 percent.
Mazda Motor Corp improved its share to 9.0 percent,
while Ford Motor Co fell back to 6.9 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Jul Jun m/m pct Jul/13 y/y pct
Sales 89,867 118,309 -24.0 90,235 -0.4
Sales by Type: Jul '14/Jul '13 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -2,854 -6.2
Sports Utility +3,237 +12.7
Light Commercial -790 -5.1
Heavy Commercial +39 +1.4
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)