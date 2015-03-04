SYDNEY, March 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia enjoyed their strongest February on record as demand for sports utilities turned red-hot, a promising sign that lower fuel prices and falling interest rates were supporting consumer spending.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 90,424 in February, up 4.2 percent on the same month last year and a 10.1 percent increase on January.

Sales for the first two months of the year were running 2 percent ahead of the same period in 2014.

Sports utility vehicles had a barnstorming month with sales up 23.8 percent on February last year. Sales of small SUVs surged by 50 percent, VFACTS said.

Sales of passenger vehicles fell 6.6 percent on February last year, extending their long decline. Sales of light commercial vehicles rose 2.7 percent, while heavy vehicles dipped 4.3 percent.

For February alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a share of 18 percent. Mazda Motor Corp held second spot with 10.0 percent, followed by Hyundai Motor Co at 8.9 percent.

The local Holden unit of General Motors Co took 8.6 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors enjoyed another strong month with 6.9 percent of all sales. Ford trailed with 6.6 percent.

Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:

Feb Jan m/m pct Feb/14 y/y pct

Sales 90,424 82,116 +10.1 86,819 +4.2

Sales by Type: Feb '15/Feb '14 Volumes

Change Pct Change

Passenger Vehicles -2,869 -6.6

Sports Utility +6,165 +23.8

Light Commercial +406 +2.7

Heavy Commercial -96 -4.3

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)