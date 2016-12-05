SYDNEY Dec 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
edged higher in November from the same month last year and
looked set to clinch another year of records, thanks in part to
stellar demand for pick up trucks.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries'
VFACTS report on Monday showed 98,937 new vehicles were sold in
November, up 0.3 percent on the same month last year. Adjusted
for selling days, sales dipped in the month.
The running total for 2016 rose to 1.08 million, 2.2 percent
ahead of the same period last year and set to surpass the 2015
total of 1.16 million units.
Sales of light commercial vehicles rose 3.3 percent in
November, from October, extending a strong run that augured well
for business investment.
Sales of the Toyota Hilux jumped 14 percent in November to
top the country's best seller list for a second straight month.
Just behind was the Ford Ranger, a rare double for the pick up
sector.
Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) were ahead by 4.1
percent, while passenger vehicles dropped 4.5 percent and have
been in decline for some time.
Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales
ladder with an expanded market share of 18.4 percent in
November. Mazda Motor Corp raced to second spot with
9.9 percent, pipping Hyundai Motor <Co 005380.KS> at 8.1
percent.
The Holden unit of General Motors took 7.8 percent,
with Ford trailing at 6.9 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)