UPDATE 1-Activist fund Barington calls for Avon CEO search
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
SYDNEY May 18 Australian new vehicle sales dipped 1.5 percent in April to end two months of gains, though demand for sports utility vehicles stayed strong.
Monday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 94,888 new vehicles were sold in April, seasonally adjusted, compared to March when sales rose an upwardly revised 0.7 percent. Sales were 2.8 percent higher than in April last year.
Sales of sports utilities rose 7.4 percent in April, from the previous month, to be 20 percent higher from a year ago. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 4 Activist investor Barington Capital renewed its pressure on cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc , calling on the company to search for a new chief executive.
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Miley Cyrus says she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and rolling out a new sound that could help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.