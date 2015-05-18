SYDNEY May 18 Australian new vehicle sales dipped 1.5 percent in April to end two months of gains, though demand for sports utility vehicles stayed strong.

Monday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 94,888 new vehicles were sold in April, seasonally adjusted, compared to March when sales rose an upwardly revised 0.7 percent. Sales were 2.8 percent higher than in April last year.

Sales of sports utilities rose 7.4 percent in April, from the previous month, to be 20 percent higher from a year ago. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)