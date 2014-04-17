SYDNEY, April 17 Sales of new motor vehicles in Australia dipped 0.3 percent in March, marking a third straight month of declines, data showed on Thursday.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed new vehicle sales eased to a seasonally adjusted 92,168 in March, after edging down 0.1 percent to 92,459 the month before.

Sales were down 2.8 percent on March last year.

Demand for sports utilities rebounded, with sales up 4.9 percent after a couple of soft months. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 3.2 percent, while those of other vehicles dipped 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)