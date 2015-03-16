SYDNEY, March 16 Australian new vehicle sales
jumped by the most in at least a year in February thanks to
booming demand for sports utilities, perhaps one side effect of
falling petrol prices, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said
on Monday.
The ABS data showed 95,737 new vehicles were sold in
February, seasonally adjusted, up 2.9 percent from January when
sales had fallen 1.9 percent.
Sales were also 4.1 percent higher on February last year.
The pick up was led by a huge 10.5 percent surge in sales of
sports utility vehicles to a record 33,516 in February. Sales of
passenger vehicles extended their long decline with a drop of
0.9 percent, while other vehicles including trucks dipped 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)