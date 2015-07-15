SYDNEY, July 15 Australia's monthly new vehicle
sales jumped to their second-highest ever in June, likely helped
by record low interest rates and a government tax break on small
business investment.
New vehicle sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in
June from May, when they had dipped 0.8 percent, data from the
Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Total sales of 97,620 new vehicles were up 4.0 percent on
June last year, and were the highest since September 2012.
The increase was spread across all classes, with sales of
sports utilities rising 3.3 percent, passenger vehicles 5.4
percent and other vehicles 1.1 percent.
The strength came despite weakness in consumer confidence,
and suggested household spending added to economic growth in the
second quarter.
