BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
SYDNEY Oct 18 Australian sales of new vehicles rose to an all-time high in September with solid growth across all lines from sports utilities to commercial vehicles, data out on Tuesday showed.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported sales climbed 2.5 percent in September, from August when sales had been flat for the month. Seasonally adjusted sales of 100,640 were the highest on record.
Sales for the whole third quarter were up 1.5 percent on the previous quarter, implying consumer and business spending on cars made a useful contribution to economic growth.
The strength in September was broad based with sales of passenger vehicles rising 2.1 percent, SUV's 3.5 percent and other vehicles 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.