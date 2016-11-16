SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian sales of new vehicles fell back in October having hit an all-time peak the previous month, though annual growth in sales still picked up a little, data out on Wednesday showed.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported sales fell 2.4 percent in October, from September when sales had jumped 2.5 percent. The seasonally adjusted sales total of 97,940 was still the highest for any October on record.

Annual growth in sales firmed to 1.2 percent, from 0.8 percent in September.

Sales of sports utility vehicles cooled a touch with a drop of 1.2 percent in October, but the annual pace of sales growth was a brisk 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)