SYDNEY, Jan 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia slipped in December, compared to the same month of 2010, though sales for the whole year managed to top 1 million for only the second time on record despite disruptions to supply. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said sales in December were down 4.8 percent on a year before at 82,459. That was 7.0 percent lower than sales in November. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales fell by 5.9 percent in the month. Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming run with a jump of 20 percent, compared to a year earlier, but that was outweighed by a sharp drop in sales of passenger cars. For all of 2011, sales came in at 1.01 million, a drop of 2.6 percent on 2010. The market took a knock early in 2011 when natural disasters in Japan cut the supply of new vehicles. The impact was evident in the market share of Toyota which dropped to 18.0 percent for all of 2011, compared to 20.7 percent the year before. For December alone, Toyota again took first place in the sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The Holden unit of GM held 12.4 percent, while Mazda grabbed 8.9 percent to pull ahead of Ford at 8.2 percent. Hyundai followed with 8.3 percent, but was the biggest market gainer in 2011 with a share of 8.6 percent for the year as a whole. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Dec Nov m/m pct Dec10 y/y pct Sales 82,459 88,654 -7.0 86,587 -4.8 Sales by Type: Dec '11/Dec '10 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -5,275 -10.3 Sports Utility +3,812 +20.5 Light Truck -2,647 -18.5 Heavy Commercial -18 -0.7