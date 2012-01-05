SYDNEY, Jan 5 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia slipped in December, compared to the same month of
2010, though sales for the whole year managed to top 1 million
for only the second time on record despite disruptions to
supply.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
sales in December were down 4.8 percent on a year before at
82,459. That was 7.0 percent lower than sales in November.
Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales fell
by 5.9 percent in the month.
Sales of sport utility vehicles extended their barnstorming
run with a jump of 20 percent, compared to a year earlier, but
that was outweighed by a sharp drop in sales of passenger cars.
For all of 2011, sales came in at 1.01 million, a drop of
2.6 percent on 2010. The market took a knock early in 2011 when
natural disasters in Japan cut the supply of new vehicles.
The impact was evident in the market share of Toyota which
dropped to 18.0 percent for all of 2011, compared to 20.7
percent the year before.
For December alone, Toyota again took first place
in the sales ladder with 18.9 percent of the market. The Holden
unit of GM held 12.4 percent, while Mazda
grabbed 8.9 percent to pull ahead of Ford at 8.2 percent.
Hyundai followed with 8.3 percent, but was the
biggest market gainer in 2011 with a share of 8.6 percent for
the year as a whole.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Dec Nov m/m pct Dec10 y/y pct
Sales 82,459 88,654 -7.0 86,587 -4.8
Sales by Type: Dec '11/Dec '10 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -5,275 -10.3
Sports Utility +3,812 +20.5
Light Truck -2,647 -18.5
Heavy Commercial -18 -0.7