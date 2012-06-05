SYDNEY, June 5 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia were up a hefty 24.1 percent in May, compared to the
same month last year when sales had been temporarily hit by
supply disruptions from Japan's tsunami.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
total vehicle sales in May were 96,069, compared to 77,401 in
the same month of 2011.
Sales in May were up 21.5 percent on April, which is
typically a soft selling month. Adjusted for seasonal factors,
VFACTS estimated sales dipped by 1.1 percent in May from the
previous month.
Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their meteoric run
with a rise of 56.6 percent, compared to a year earlier, while
gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business
investment.
The strength of vehicle sales sits at odds with softness in
the retail sector and suggests consumers are still confident
enough to splash out on big ticket items.
For May alone, Toyota retained first place in the
sales ladder with 21.3 percent of the market. The Holden unit of
General Motors advanced to second spot with 9.4 percent,
while Mazda dropped back to third with 8.7 percent.
Ford followed with 8.1 percent, ahead of Nissan
at 7.3 percent and Hyundai at 7.2 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
May Apr m/m pct May/11 y/y pct
Sales 96,069 79,097 +21.5 77,401 +24.1
Sales by Type: May '12/May '11 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +5,908 +13.9
Sports Utility +9,705 +56.6
Light Truck +3,006 +19.8
Heavy Commercial +49 +1.9