SYDNEY, June 18 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia rebounded by 2.4 percent in May, from a dip the prior
month, to reach the second highest monthly result on record, a
sign that consumers remained confident enough to splash out on
big-ticket items.
Government figures showed new vehicle sales rose to 91,994
in May, from an upwardly revised 89,812 in April, on a
seasonally adjusted basis. That was the highest total since the
all-time high of 92,178 hit in April 2010.
Sales of sports utility vehicles extended their meteoric run
with an increase of 3.0 percent in May to a record peak of
25,447, leaving them a huge 55.5 percent higher than the same
month last year.
Sales of passenger vehicles rose 2.3 percent in the month,
while sales of other vehicles rose 2.1 percent.
Industry data out early in the month showed sales up 24
percent on May last year, with sales of SUV's climbing almost 57
percent.
The strength of auto sales sits at odds with grim readings
of consumer sentiment, suggesting actually household spending is
not as soft as some surveys imply.
Consumption beat all forecasts in the first quarter of the
year as Australians spent big on a range of services from
education to health and eating out.