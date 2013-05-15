SYDNEY May 15 Sales of new motor vehicles in
Australia fell 1.6 percent in April, from March, a fourth month
of losses that pointed to a plateau in demand albeit at
historically high levels.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on
Wednesday showed new vehicle sales eased to a seasonally
adjusted 93,423 in April, from 94,954 in March. That followed a
0.5 percent decline in March and a 0.2 percent dip in February.
Sales were still up 3.3 percent on April last year.
Much of the weakness in April came from a 3.8 percent
decline in other vehicles. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 1.3
percent and sports utility dipped 0.6 percent after a very
strong run.
(Reporting by Ian Chua)