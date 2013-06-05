SYDNEY, June 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia picked up in May, after a softer April, thanks in part to strong demand for sports utilities, an industry report showed on Wednesday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in May were 96,788, a 12.6 percent increase on April's 85,117. After adjusting for seasonal factors, sales were up 5.1 percent, said VFACTS. Sales were up a more modest 0.7 percent on May last year, while sales for the first five months of 2013 were running 4.5 percent ahead of the same period last year. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales 7.9 percent higher than in May last year. Solid household income growth, low interest rates on car loans and a high local dollar have all combined to make vehicles more affordable. For May alone, Toyota retained first place on the sales ladder with a share of 19.6 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors took second spot with 8.6 percent, pipping Mazda at 8.4 percent. Hyundai held fourth place at 8.3 percent, while Ford trailed with 7.5 percent of the market. Ford recently announced it would cease production in Australia by 2016. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: May Apr m/m pct May/12 y/y pct Sales 96,788 85,117 +12.6 96,069 +0.7 Sales by Type: May '13/May '12 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -1,519 -3.1 Sports Utility +2,134 +7.9 Light Commercial -165 -0.9 Heavy Commercial +269 +10.3