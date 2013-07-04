SYDNEY, July 4 Sales of new vehicles in
Australia climbed to a record high in June as dealers cleared
lots with special offers for the end of the financial year,
while demand stayed strong in the sports utility and commercial
sectors.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries
VFACTS report showed total vehicle sales in June were 118,758, a
22.7 percent increase on May. After adjusting for seasonal
factors, sales were up 5.8 percent, said VFACTS.
Sales were also up 5.5 percent on June last year, while
sales for the first six months of 2013 were running 4.7 percent
ahead of the same period last year.
Demand for sports utility vehicles remained brisk with sales
8.3 percent higher than in June last year. The light commercial
market had a strong month with sales jumping 15.3 percent on
last year, a pointer to solid business investment.
For June alone, Toyota retained first place on the
sales ladder though its share slipped back almost a full
percentage point to 18.7 percent. The local Holden unit of
General Motors took second spot with 8.8 percent, pipping
Hyundai at 8.3 percent.
Ford improved to 8.2 percent, ahead of Mazda
at 8.1 percent of the market.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Jun May m/m pct Jun/12 y/y pct
Sales 118,758 96,788 +22.7 112,566 +5.5
Sales by Type: Jun '13/Jun '12 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles +347 +0.6
Sports Utility +2,631 +8.3
Light Commercial +3,126 +15.3
Heavy Commercial +88 +2.8