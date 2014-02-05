SYDNEY, Feb 5 Sales of new vehicles in Australia dipped in January as falling demand for commercial vehicles got the new year off to a soft start, though Mazda put in a strong performance, industry data showed on Wednesday. Total vehicle sales in January were 82,285, a decrease of 3.7 percent on the same month last year. According to the Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report sales were down 15 percent on December, though when adjusted for seasonal factors that equated to a fall of 4.1 percent. Weighing on the market was a sharp 12.9 percent drop in sales of light commercial vehicles. Even demand for sports utilities faded after a very strong 2013, with sales off 2.8 percent on January last year. For January alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 16.6 percent. Mazda Motor Corp had a brisk month to take its share up to 11.4 percent, pipping the local Holden unit of General Motors Co at 10.8 percent. Hyundai Motor Co came fourth with 8.7 percent, ahead of Ford Motor Co at 8.3 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Jan Dec m/m pct Jan/13 y/y pct Sales 82,285 96,756 -15.0 85,430 -3.7 Sales by Type: Jan '14/Jan '13 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -331 -0.8 Sports Utility -755 -2.8 Light Commercial -1,932 -12.9 Heavy Commercial -127 -6.6