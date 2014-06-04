SYDNEY, June 4 Sales of new vehicles in Australia fell in May from a year earlier as still-strong demand for sports utilities was unable to offset weakness elsewhere, industry data showed on Wednesday. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 94,562 were down 2.3 percent on May last year although both months had the same number of selling days. Sales in original terms rose 17.2 percent in May compared to April, but when adjusted for seasonal factors that equated to a dip of 1.3 percent. In the year to date, sales were running 2.9 percent behind the same period in 2013, but still pointed to a solid annual pace of 1.111 million vehicles. Demand for sports utility vehicles remained resilient with sales up 5.4 percent in May from the same month a year ago. That was a marked contrast to sales of passenger vehicles which fell 6.3 percent, while the commercial market was also soft. For May alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 18.2 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co followed with a share of 9.5 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co held third place with 8.9 percent. Mazda Motor Corp took 8.2 percent and Ford Motor Co 7.3 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: May Apr m/m pct May/13 y/y pct Sales 94,562 80,710 +17.2 96,788 -2.3 Sales by Type: May '14/May '13 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -2,955 -6.3 Sports Utility +1,578 +5.4 Light Commercial -645 -3.6 Heavy Commercial -204 -7.1 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)