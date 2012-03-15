SYDNEY, March 15 Sales of new motor
vehicles in Australia held steady in February, a surprise as
industry figures had pointed to a pullback after a firm outcome
in January.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on
Thursday showed 85,448 vehicles were sold on a seasonally
adjusted basis last month, up marginally from 85,417 in January.
Sales were 1.7 percent higher than in February last year.
Sales of sports utility vehicles took a pause after a
blistering run and dipped 1.9 percent in the month. But that was
still up almost 19 percent on February last year.
Sales of passenger vehicles eased 0.9 percent in the month,
while sales of other vehicles rose 5.9 percent.
Industry data for February out earlier this month showed
sales had fallen in February, from January, though they were
still up 6 percent on the same month last year.
