SYDNEY, May 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia
rose 6.6 percent in April, from a year earlier, with another
strong month for sport utility vehicles defying consumer caution
elsewhere.
The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said
total vehicle sales in April were 79,097, compared to 74,214 in
the same month last year.
Sales in April were down 19.0 percent on March, which is
typically a big selling month. Adjusted for seasonal factors,
VFACTS estimated sales increased by a hefty 7.6 percent in April
from the previous month.
Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their heady run
with a rise of 27.8 percent, compared to a year earlier, while
gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business
investment.
The strength of vehicle sales sits at odds with softness in
the retail sector and shows consumers are still confident enough
to splash out on big ticket items.
For April alone, Toyota retained first place in the
sales ladder with 20.9 percent of the market. Mazda
grabbed second spot with 9.7 percent, pipping the Holden unit of
General Motors whose share dropped to 9.6 percent.
Hyundai followed with 8.9 percent, while Ford
was stuck at fifth with an historically low 8.0 percent.
Details of the VFACTS report in original terms:
Apr Mar m/m pct Apr11 y/y pct
Sales 79,097 97,616 -19.0 74,214 +6.6
Sales by Type: Apr '12/Apr '11 Volumes
Change Pct Change
Passenger Vehicles -1,036 -2.5
Sports Utility +4,754 +27.8
Light Truck +995 +7.4
Heavy Commercial +170 +8.0