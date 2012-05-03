SYDNEY, May 3 Sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 6.6 percent in April, from a year earlier, with another strong month for sport utility vehicles defying consumer caution elsewhere. The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries said total vehicle sales in April were 79,097, compared to 74,214 in the same month last year. Sales in April were down 19.0 percent on March, which is typically a big selling month. Adjusted for seasonal factors, VFACTS estimated sales increased by a hefty 7.6 percent in April from the previous month. Sales of sport utility vehicles continued their heady run with a rise of 27.8 percent, compared to a year earlier, while gains in light and heavy trucks pointed to solid business investment. The strength of vehicle sales sits at odds with softness in the retail sector and shows consumers are still confident enough to splash out on big ticket items. For April alone, Toyota retained first place in the sales ladder with 20.9 percent of the market. Mazda grabbed second spot with 9.7 percent, pipping the Holden unit of General Motors whose share dropped to 9.6 percent. Hyundai followed with 8.9 percent, while Ford was stuck at fifth with an historically low 8.0 percent. Details of the VFACTS report in original terms: Apr Mar m/m pct Apr11 y/y pct Sales 79,097 97,616 -19.0 74,214 +6.6 Sales by Type: Apr '12/Apr '11 Volumes Change Pct Change Passenger Vehicles -1,036 -2.5 Sports Utility +4,754 +27.8 Light Truck +995 +7.4 Heavy Commercial +170 +8.0